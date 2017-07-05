The Iowa State University Extension & Outreach of Black Hawk County office has scheduled a Farmland Leasing and Land Values workshop for Wednesday, August 16 at 9 AM at Hawkeye Community College.

This informational workshop will cover a wide range of topics related to farmland values and leasing. Farmland owners and producer-tenants need to attend to learn about the costs put into the crop and what to expect for profits or impact on cash lease rates.

A registration fee of $20 per person is charged to cover costs including a 90 page workbook. Pre-registration is preferred by calling the ISU Extension & Outreach office at 319-234-6811. Walk-ins may attend for a $25 fee at the door.

For more information please contact, Sheila Walitshek (Office Assistant) at 319-234-6811, sheilaw@iastate.edu at the local Black Hawk County Extension and Outreach office in Waterloo.