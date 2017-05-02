LPC Connect announced that it has raised Internet speeds for all Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Diamond high-speed Internet customers throughout La Porte City, Mt. Auburn, and the surrounding rural areas they serve. The company also noted that this Internet speed increase benefits both residential and business customers for no extra cost and LPC Connect completed the transition by May 1, 2017. There is nothing customers need to do, as their speeds increased automatically.

Fusion Silver customers increased from 10Mbps/1Mbps to 20Mpbs/5Mbps

Fusion Gold customers increased from 20Mbps/2Mbps to 50Mbps/10Mpbs

Fusion Platinum customers increased from 30Mbps/3Mbps to 75Mpbs/15Mbps

Fusion Diamond customers increased from 50Mbps/5Mbps to 100Mbps/25Mbps

“LPC Connect’s 100% fiber-optic Fusion Network delivers the best broadband experience to our area combined with local customer service and support. Upgrading Internet speeds to our customers enables them to connect more devices online at the same time while streaming their favorite content,” said Chris Hopp, LPC Connect’s general manager.

Earlier this year LPC Connect surveyed its customers and received high marks in the areas of customer service, up-to-date products and services, local involvement in the community, knowledgeable employees, responsiveness, and service quality. Customers also appreciate that LPC Connect offers unlimited Internet plans, while many providers are choosing to meter broadband plans and imposing data caps on their Internet plans.

“LPC Connect employees are the people you will run into at church, ballgames, community celebrations, and donating their time to a variety of community groups. We care about making a difference,” said Hopp.

LPC Connect is locally owned and has been providing customers with telecommunications services for over 100 years. The company employs eight people and is guided by a five-person Board of Directors. For more details about LPC Connect, visit www.lpctel.com or call (319) 342-3369.