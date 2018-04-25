Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Bud is about 1 year old. Bud is a cool cat who loves to lounge around. He is very laid back, and gets along well with nearly everyone! He does great with kids and adults, other felines, and he has done well with a few dogs he has met. He has a sweet and gentle personality, and doesn’t mind being the “class clown!” He is eager to find a home, and wants you to come adopt him! His adoption fee is $35.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com