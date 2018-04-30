Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Mark was brought to Cedar Bend from a partnering animal rescue based out of Oklahoma and is about 18 months old. He is a high energy pup who loves to be outside exploring! He is great with other dogs, and he enjoys the company of kids. He is so sweet! Mark is looking for a home where he can get plenty of exercise; he is very smart and will learn anything with a little guidance! His adoption fee is $190.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com