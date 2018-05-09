Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Earl is about 3 years old and is a sweet guy with a funny personality! He is very curious, but he can also be a bit shy. He will sometimes hide when there is too much commotion, but once he is comfortable, he is a regular explorer! He likes to talk with you if you give him some love and attention, and he enjoys chasing feathers and toys with bells if they’re tossed passed him! His adoption fee is $35.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com