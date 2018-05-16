Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Harrison was brought to Cedar Bend after he accidentally found himself in a raccoon trap! Harrison is about 2 and is a laid back boy who enjoys lounging around. He is often found in the colony cat room, sprawled out on a big cat bed. He has done well with people of all ages, and would love to be the next addition to your home! His adoption fee is $35 which includes spay/neuter, vaccinations, worming, microchip, and a start on flea/tick prevention.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com