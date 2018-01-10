Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Marlow is about 3 years old and came to us from an Oklahoma rescue group. Marlow is a little timid but once you pass the “smell approval,” than you’re good to go! Marlow can be a bit nervous with loud noises and fast movements, but she has done well with adjustment to the busy and loud shelter environment. Marlow will continue to make progress with time. Marlow has learned a few commands already, and loves a tasty treat! Adoption fee: $190.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com