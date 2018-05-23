Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Poochie is about 4 years old and is a very obedient boy who loves to learn. He loves his treats, and enjoys the company of people. He doesn’t mind relaxing and lounging around, but he does like to go for walks and exercise, too. Ideally, Poochie would love to be the only dog in the home. He has a goofy personality, and doesn’t mind being the center of attention. Poochie would do best in a home with older children or adults. His adoption fee is $190.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com