Lola was found as a stray in the local area. She is about 6 years old and is an active and curious girl who would love to find a home soon! She has been at Cedar Bend since October 2017. Lola is a sweet girl who loves to cuddle. She would likely do great in nearly any home, with people of all ages. Adoption fee: $35 which includes spay, vaccinations, worming, microchip, and a start on flea/tick prevention.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com