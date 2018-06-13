Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Henry is an adult male (about two years old) American Bulldog whose vaccinations up to date. Henry came to Cedar Bend through animal control He knows the Sit command and is affectionate, energetic, happy, high energy, playful and a sweet boy. For more details, please contact Cedar Bend Humane Society at (319)232-6887. His adoption fee is $190.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com