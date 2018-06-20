Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Kami is a Dilute Calico & Domestic Short Hair Mix adult female cat whose vaccinations are up to date, spayed and declawed. Kami came to Cedar Bend as a stray and is about 6 years old. She is a sweet, curious, playful, and happy house mate. For more details please contact Cedar Bend Humane Society at (319)232-6887. Her adoption fee is $35.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com