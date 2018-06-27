Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Chandler is about 3 years old and is a Shar Pei/Australian Cattle Dog/Blue Heeler Mix male medium sized dog whose vaccinations are upd to date and is neuterd. Chandler knows how to sit and walks well on a leash. In addition, the staff at Cedar Bend have observed that he is sweet, affectionate and cuddly. His adoption fee is $190. For more details, please contact Cedar Bend Humane Society at (319) 232-6887.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com