Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Catarina is an adult female Tiger/Domestic Short Hair mix who came to Cedar Bend as a stray. She is about 15 months old and is a laid back, independent, sweet and curious little lady. For more details please contact Cedar Bend Humane Society at (319)232-6887. Her adoption fee is $35 which includes spay/neuter, vaccinations, worming, microchip, and a start on flea/tick prevention.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com