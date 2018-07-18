Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

My name is Sir and I am a male Domestic shorthair kitten. I came to Cedar Bend as a stray. My vaccinations are up to date and I am about 9 weeks old.I am independent, playful, curious and adventurous and would love to find a forever home.My adoption fee is $35.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com