Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Kay and two of her babies came to Cedar Bend after being found as strays. Kay is about 2 years old and is looking for a home that is quiet and calm. She is easily spooked, and would do best with someone who is willing to give her a little bit of space while she warms up to her new living space. Kay loves to be close and cuddle with people she trusts. She would also love to have a small nook or kitty cube that could be her safe place. Her adoption fee is $35.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com