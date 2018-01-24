Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Walker is about 2 years old, a high energy boy who loves to use his nose. Sometimes his nose leads him to squirrels, sometimes to treats! He gets excited easily, and could use some basic obedience training. Walker is looking for a home that could give him plenty of room to exercise and chase squirrels. He has done very well with housetraining, and loves to cuddle in bed with his humans. His adoption fee is $190 which includes neuter, vaccinations, worming, microchip, and a start on flea/tick prevention.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com