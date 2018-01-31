Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Bella is about three years old and looking for a home where she can get plenty of love! She loves catnip filled toys, and Bella has been raised around dogs and other cats. Bella loves to be brushed, and enjoys older children. She can be shy with new people at first, but she warms up fast! Bella’s adoption fee is $35 which include spay/neuter, vaccinations, worming, microchip, and a start on flea/tick prevention.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com