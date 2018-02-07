Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Elton and several other rabbits were brought to Cedar Bend after the owner could no longer care for them. These rabbits have done well with people of all ages, and would make a great first pet for nearly any home! All rabbits are spayed/neutered. Rabbits do not need to be adopted in together, but may enjoy the company of another rabbit companion. Adoption fee is $10 for one rabbit (cage not included).

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com