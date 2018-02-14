Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Libby was brought to Cedar Bend after being found as a stray. Libby is about 8 years old and this sweet girl is a gem! She is laid back, does well with other cats, and has a gentle demeanor. Libby is a bit round in the middle, loves her food and treats, and loves to get all and any attention she can get! Her adoption fee is $35.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com