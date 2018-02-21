Freckles and The Progress Review encourage potential pet owners who are loving and responsible to consider adopting a pet from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

Cici (an Akita) is about 5 years old and is a sweet girl who loves to be close to people. She can be a bit of an attention hog, and likes to be active and would love to be your walking buddy but is not particularly a fan of cats and would chase them if given the opportunity. Cici has a very dense coat, and will need some regular brushing and maintenance to keep her coat looking clean and healthy. Her adoption fee is $190.

For more information about adopting a pet, contact: Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-6887

cbhsadoption@mchsi.com – www.cedarbendhumanesociety.com