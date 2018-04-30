By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

Preschoolers will get an early start on summer on Thursday, May 3, at Story Time. Beginning at 10:30 AM we break out the stories reminding us of all the fun we have when warm weather arrives.

Remember Monday Morning Coffee Time each week at 8 AM.

Design a special Mother’s Day card for your dear mom, or grandmother, Tuesday through Saturday, May 8-12. Choose decorations, stamps, and embellishments to create a keepsake card.

Celebrate Mother’s Day at Preschool Story Time on Thursday, May 10, at 10:30 AM. Children will hear stories about mothers and make mom something special.

Work on knitting, crocheting, cross-stitch, quilting, jewelry, sewing, or another craft of your choice on Thursday, May 10, from 1 to 3 PM at Hawkins Handcrafters.

WasteTrac will visit Preschool Story Time on Thursday, May 17, at 10:30 AM to teach about reducing, reusing and recycling.

Pick up the May Book Club selection now –The Girl in the Blue Coat by Monica Hesse. Amsterdam, 1943. Hanneke spends her days procuring and delivering sought-after black market goods to paying customers. On a routine delivery, a client asks Hanneke for help–a frantic plea to find a person-a Jewish teenager. She is ultimately drawn into a web of mysteries and stunning revelations that lead her into the heart of the resistance. The Book Club will meet on Monday, May 21, at 1 PM for the discussion.

Our adult Color and Connect program is growing and we want you to drop in and color with us on Tuesday, May 22, from 6-8 PM. The library has a variety of coloring pages, markers and pencils for you to use, or bring your own.

You just might receive a reward when we catch you reading in the library during May. May is Get Caught Reading Month!