By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

We would love to see you reading in the library in May during Get Caught Reading Month. Thousands of books, magazines, and newspapers are on hand.

Choose decorations, stamps, and embellishments to design a special Mother’s Day card for your dear mom or grandmother, through Saturday, May 12.

Children will hear stories about mothers and make mom something special when we celebrate Mother’s Day at Preschool Story Time on Thursday, May 10, at 10:30 AM.

At Hawkins’ Handcrafters work on your knitting, crocheting, quilting, jewelry, sewing, stamping, or other handwork of your choice, from 1-3 PM on Thursday, May 10.

WasteTrac will visit Preschool Story Time to teach about reducing, reusing and recycling on Thursday, May 17, at 10:30 AM.

The Girl in the Blue Coat by Monica Hesse is the May Book Club selection. Amsterdam, 1943. Hanneke spends her days procuring and delivering sought-after black market goods to paying customers. On a routine delivery, a client asks Hanneke for help–a frantic plea to find a person-a Jewish teenager. She is ultimately drawn into a web of mysteries and stunning revelations that lead her into the heart of the resistance. Book Club will meet on Monday, May 21, at 1 PM for the discussion.

Drop in for our adult Color and Connect program on Tuesday, May 22, from 6-8 PM. The library has a variety of coloring pages, markers and pencils for you to use, or bring your own. New artists are always welcome.

SYNC is a free summer audiobook program for teens 13+. Beginning in May, SYNC will give away two complete audiobook downloads a week based on weekly themes. SYNC is sponsored by AudioFile Magazine and titles are delivered through the OverDrive app. Sign-up to get notifications when the FREE audiobook downloads are available. You can receive alerts by text message, email newsletter, or by visiting www.audiobooksync.com. Titles change every Thursday at 7 AM ET when the program is running. Each SYNC audiobook will be available for download for a period of 7 days (only). Titles, once downloaded, are yours to keep.