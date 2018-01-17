By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

On Thursday, January 18, preschoolers will read about snowmen at Story Time. Our snowmen stories start at 10:30 AM.

Getting cabin fever with this cold winter weather? Remember there is coffee every Monday morning from 8-10 AM, and a jigsaw puzzle ready for you to work on. It’s always warm and friendly at the library.

Plain Truth, by Jodi Picoult, is the January 22, 1 PM book club discussion selection. It’s the riveting story of a murder that shatters the picturesque calm of Amish country — and tests the heart and soul of the lawyer defending the woman at the center of the storm. Grab a copy of the Book Club book from the library and join the discussion.

Stories about winter clothes will warm children up at Preschool Story Time on Thursday, January 25, at 10:30 AM.

January is International Creativity Month, so bring a creative craft or handwork project and enjoy conversing with others on a cold afternoon when Hawkins Handcrafters meet on Thursday, January 25, from 1-3 PM.

Enjoy winter in a warm and magical way when you stop in to view the amazing paper snowflake cutouts that are gracing library windows. Viewing them is like a game since each snowflake has a special picture cut into it. Thank you, Darlene Hopkins, for sharing these works of art created by your daughter Sandra. Visit us to enjoy the snowflakes before they melt away.

Why rent or buy movies when you can borrow them from the library? We have more than 3,300 titles available at no charge for a week.

This year there were 510 books in our Christmas book tree. Congratulations to Ellie Keegan for guessing the exact number!