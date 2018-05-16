On Thursday, May 17, at 10:30 AM, WasteTrac will visit Preschool Story Time to teach about reducing, reusing and recycling.

The Girl in the Blue Coat by Monica Hesse is the May Book Club selection. The Book Club will meet on Monday, May 21, at 1 PM for the discussion.

You should try our adult Color and Connect program on Tuesday, May 22, from 6 to 8 PM. The library has coloring pages, markers and pencils for you to use, or bring your own.

LPC Elementary visit traffic alert! It will be a busy and packed house when the La Porte City Elementary School students learn about their public library. We are thrilled to have them visit on Wednesday, May 23, and Tuesday, May 29.

Preschoolers visit the FFA Historical & Ag Museum for the final morning preschool program of the school year. They will read about flowers at Story Time at 10:30 AM on Thursday, May 24.

Bring your knitting, crocheting, cross stitch, quilting, or other handwork to Hawkins Handcrafters from 1 to 3 PM, Thursday, May 24.

The library will be closed for Memorial Day on Monday, May 28. Remember to pick up books, movies, and magazines for the long weekend.

SYNC is a free summer audiobook program for teens. SYNC is giving away two complete audiobook downloads a week – pairs of high interest titles, based on weekly themes. Sign up for email or text alerts and be first to know when new titles are available to download at www.audiobooksync.com.