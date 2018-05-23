By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

May is Get Caught Reading Month. Thousands of items to read – books, magazines, and newspapers – are available to you at the library!

We are thrilled to have the La Porte City Elementary students visiting on Wednesday, May 23, and Tuesday, May 29, to learn about the library.

Preschoolers read about flowers at Story Time at 10:30 AM on Thursday, May 24. They’ll visit the FFA Historical & Ag Museum for the final morning preschool program of the school year.

Hawkins Handcrafters is 1 to 3 PM, on Thursday, May 24. Bring your knitting, crocheting, cross stitch, quilting, or other handwork.

Remember to pick up books, movies, and magazines for the long holiday weekend. The library will be closed for Memorial Day on Monday, May 28.

LEGORAMA! is on Thursday, June 7. Join us from 2 to 4 PM for LEGO building fun. The theme will be summer.

Beginning Monday, June 11, Summer Science programs are provided by the Black Hawk County Extension Service 2018 STEM Library Tour Monday afternoons at the library. Sessions are 1 to 1:45 PM for preschool-2nd grade and 2 to 3 PM for grades 3rd -5th. These are entertaining, free, hands-on learning labs. Send the kids in!

Summer weekly movies begin on Wednesday, June 13. At 1:15 PM each Wednesday, the library provides family friendly flicks with popcorn.

The library has great programs all summer long. Stop at the library for a schedule, find it online at www.laportecity.lib.ia.us (Upcoming Events), or on our Facebook page (Events). Take advantage of these free, fun, and educational activities.