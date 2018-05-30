By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

It is time to register for the Summer Reading Program, Libraries Rock!. This program begins when school is out for the summer. Fill out the reading log to earn prizes and attend the special evening programs scheduled in July and August. This program is for ages preschool through 5th grade.

A great way to start your week is to have coffee on Monday mornings at the library!

The building theme will be summer at LEGORAMA! on Thursday, June 7. Join us from 2 to 4 PM for LEGO building fun the first Thursday each month this summer.

Entertaining, free, hands-on learning labs begin Monday, June 11. Summer Science STEM programs are provided by the Black Hawk County Extension Service Monday afternoons at the library. Sessions are 1 to 1:45 PM for preschool-2nd grade, and 2 to 3 PM for grades 3rd-5th. Send the kids in!

Bring your creativity and take home a Father’s Day card that dad will treasure. Make cards Tuesday through Thursday, June 12-14, from 1 to 6 PM each day.

Peter Rabbit is the movie on Wednesday, June 13, at 1:15 PM. This is a feature adaptation of Beatrix Potter’s classic tale of a rebellious rabbit trying to sneak into a farmer’s vegetable garden. Rated PG, animation/adventure/comedy, plays 1 hr. and 35 min.

A Long Way Gone: Memoirs of a Boy Soldier by Ishmael Beah is the Book Club selection for June. In A Long Way Gone, Beah, now twenty-five years old, tells a riveting story: how at the age of twelve, he fled attacking rebels and wandered a land rendered unrecognizable by violence. By thirteen, he’d been picked up by the government army, and Beah, at heart a gentle boy, found that he was capable of truly terrible acts.

Mark your calendar: Magic Show on Saturday, June 16, at 1 PM; local author Ruth Anne Schneck shares her newly printed book Geoffrey’s Christmas Wish on Wednesday, June 27 at 6 PM; Music in the Park on Thursdays, July 19 and August 16, from 6-8 PM.