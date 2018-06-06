By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

Join us from 2-4 PM for LEGO building fun the first Thursday each month this summer The building theme will be summer at LEGORAMA! on Thursday, June 7.

Kids can try cheese making Monday, June 11, and learn about the sources of dairy products and how butter is made at the Summer Science STEM program provided by the Black Hawk County Extension Service. Monday afternoon sessions are 1-1:45 PM for preschool-2nd grade, and 2-3 PM for grades 3rd-5th. Send the kids in for entertaining, free, hands-on learning labs.

Construct and decorate Father’s Day cards Tuesday through Thursday, June 12-14, from 1-6 PM. Bring your creativity and take home a card that dad will love.

Peter Rabbit is the movie on Wednesday, June 13, at 1:15 PM. This is a feature adaptation of Beatrix Potter’s classic tale of a rebellious rabbit trying to sneak into a farmer’s vegetable garden. Rated PG, animation/adventure/comedy, plays 1 hr. and 35 min.

Bring your handwork and join Hawkins Handcrafters on Thursday, June 14, from 1-3 PM.

The library will be closed for regular business on Friday, June 15 and Saturday, June 16, for Festival of Trails.

Enjoy a free Magic Show at 1 PM Saturday, June 16, at the library. Comedy Magician Rick Eugene provides comical entertainment and magic together that is fun for the whole family.

Experiment with exploding toothpaste on Monday, June 18, when we mix two solutions together for an amazing eruption of foam at the Summer Science STEM program provided by the Black Hawk County Extension Service. Monday afternoon sessions are 1-1:45 PM for preschool-2nd grade, and 2-3 PM for grades 3rd-5th.

Color and Connect is on Tuesday, June 19, from 6-8 PM.

Early Man is the 1:15 PM movie on Wednesday, June 20. Rated PG, animation/adventure/comedy, plays 1 hr. 29 min.

Register now for Library’s Rock!, the library summer reading program for ages preschool through 5th grade. Fill out the reading log to earn prizes all summer long and attend our special programs scheduled in July and August.