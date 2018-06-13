By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

Make Father’s Day cards through Thursday, June 14. We have the supplies.

Hawkins Handcrafters meets on Thursday, June 14, from 1-3 PM. Come stitch!

The library will be closed for regular business on Friday, June 15 and Saturday, June 16, for Festival of Trails.

Our free Festival of Trails event is a Magic Show on Saturday, June 16, at 1 PM featuring comedy Magician Rick Eugene who provides comical entertainment and magic together that is fun for the whole family. This show takes place rain or shine.

Exploding toothpaste is the experiment on Monday, June 18, when we mix two solutions together for an amazing eruption of foam at the Summer Science STEM program provided by the Black Hawk County Extension Service. Monday afternoon sessions are 1-1:45 PM for preschool-2nd grade, and 2-3 PM for grades 3rd -5th.

Grab a friend and explore adult coloring, a popular form of art and relaxation. Color and Connect is 6-8 PM on Tuesday, June 19.

Early Man is the 1:15 PM movie on Wednesday, June 20. Set at the dawn of time, Early Man tells the story of Dug, along with sidekick Hognob as they unite his tribe against a mighty enemy and his Bronze Age City to save their home. Rated PG, animation/adventure/comedy, plays 1 hr. 29 min.

Play BINGO with us on Thursday, June 21, from 2-4 PM, for fun and small prizes.

Learn how hard it is to undo water pollution and new ways to clean up our planet on Monday, June 25, at the Summer Science STEM program provided by the Black Hawk County Extension Service. Monday afternoon sessions are 1-1:45 PM for preschool-2nd grade, and 2-3 PM for grades 3rd-5th. These are entertaining, free, hands-on learning labs.

A Long Way Gone: Memoirs of a Boy Soldier by Ishmael Beah is the Book Club selection for June. This group meets for the discussion on Tuesday, June 26, at 1 PM.

Sherlock Gnomes shows on Wed., June 27, at 1:15 PM. Rated PG, animation/adventure/comedy, plays 1 hr.26 min.

Geoffrey’s Christmas Wish book talk and signing by local author Ruth Anne Schneck is Wednesday, June 27, at 6 PM, with coloring at 5:30 PM.