By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

Have fun and win small prizes when you play BINGO with us on Thursday, June 21, from 2-4 PM.

Learn new ways to clean up our planet and how hard it is to undo water pollution on Monday, June 25, at the Summer Science STEM program provided by the Black Hawk County Extension Service. Monday afternoon sessions are 1 PM for preschool-2nd grade, and 2 PM for grades 3rd-5th. These are entertaining, free, hands-on learning labs.

A Long Way Gone: Memoirs of a Boy Soldier by Ishmael Beah is the Book Club selection for June. This group meets for the discussion on Tuesday, June 26, at 1 PM.

Sherlock Gnomes shows on Wed., June 27, at 1:15 PM. Garden gnomes, Gnomeo & Juliet, recruit renowned detective Sherlock Gnomes to investigate the mysterious disappearance of other garden ornaments. Rated PG, animation/adventure/comedy, plays 1 hr.26 min.

Geoffrey’s Christmas Wish book talk and signing by local author Ruth Anne (Rippel) Schneck is Wednesday, June 27, at 6 PM, with coloring at 5:30 PM.

Hawkins’ Handcrafters meet on Thursday, June 28, from 1-3 PM. Stop in and work, chat, learn and share ideas with this talented group.

You’ll be attracted to Magnetic Slime and enjoy using a super-strong neodymium magnet to form a miniature Devils Tower on July 2, at our free Monday afternoon Summer Science program provided by the Black Hawk County Extension Service. This entertaining, hands-on learning lab has sessions at 1 PM for preschool-2nd grade and 2 PM for 3rd-5th grade.

The library will be closed on Wednesday, July 4 for the holiday.

Register for Library’s Rock!, the library summer reading program for ages preschool through 5th grade. Fill out the reading log to earn prizes all summer long and attend our special programs scheduled in July and August.