By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

Geoffrey’s Christmas Wish book talk and signing by local author Ruth Anne (Rippel) Schneck is Wednesday, June 27, at 6 PM, with coloring at 5:30 PM.

Hawkins’ Handcrafters meet on Thursday, June 28, from 1-3 PM. Stop in and work, chat, learn and share ideas with this talented group.

Program change – Exploding toothpaste is the experiment on Monday, July 2, when we mix two solutions together for an amazing eruption of foam at the Summer Science STEM program provided by the Black Hawk County Extension Service. Sessions are 1 PM for preschool-2nd grade, and 2 PM for grades 3rd-5th.

The library will be closed on Wednesday, July 4 for the holiday.

LEGORAMA! Build Lego creations using a bug theme on Thursday, July 5, from 2-4 PM, then display your masterpiece and wow other library patrons.

Coffee and conversation are free on Monday mornings from 8-10 AM.

A Blubber Glove is the experiment on Monday, July 9. Kids make and test a blubber glove to see what it is like to be a marine animal living in sub-freezing air and frigid water temperatures at the Summer Science STEM program provided by the Black Hawk County Extension Service. Sessions are 1 PM for preschool-2nd grade, and 2 PM for grades 3rd-5th.

At the first Summer Reading Program kids can see the amazing science of sound as the Grout Museum’s Sound Science Program demonstrates vibration, frequency and the Doppler Effect with singing rods, singing pipes and spouting bowls on Tuesday, July 10, at 6 PM.

A Wrinkle in Time is the movie on Wednesday, July 11, at 1:15 PM. Three mystical guides lead Meg on an epic journey, tessering through time and space to find her father, following his mysterious disappearance. Rated PG, adventure/family/fantasy, plays 1 hr. 49 min.