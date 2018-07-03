Build Lego creations using a bug theme on Thursday, July 5, from 2 to 4 PM, and snap bricks with your friends.

A Blubber Glove is the experiment on Monday, July 9. Kids make and test a blubber glove to see what it is like to be a marine animal living in sub-freezing air and frigid water temperatures at the Summer Science STEM program provided by the Black Hawk County Extension Service. Sessions are 1 PM for preschool-2nd grade, and 2 PM for grades 3rd -5th.

The first in our series of Summer Reading Programs begins on Tuesday, July 10, at 6 PM. Kids can see the amazing science of sound as the Grout Museum’s Sound Science Program demonstrates vibration, frequency and the Doppler Effect with singing rods, singing pipes and spouting bowls.

A Wrinkle in Time is the movie on Wednesday, July 11, at 1:15 PM. Three mystical guides lead Meg on an epic journey, tessering through time and space to find her father, following his mysterious disappearance. Rated PG, adventure/family/fantasy, plays 1 hr. 49 min.

Grab your handwork and meet up with Hawkins Handcrafters on Thursday, July 12, from 1 to 3 PM.

Get creative with make and take crafts for our Summer Reading Program on Friday, July 13, from 1 to 5 PM.

Solar oven S’mores! Use solar energy to make a tasty, sweet treat in a pizza box on Monday, July 16 at the Summer Science STEM program provided by the Black Hawk County Extension Service. Sessions are 1 PM for preschool-2nd grade, and 2 PM for grades 3rd -5th.

Music Grab Bag is the second in our series of Summer Reading Programs. On Tuesday, July 17, at 6 PM, Jen Bistline presents a “grab bag” of musical surprises. Just bring your curiosity. Audience participation is encouraged!

Paws, P.I. shows at 1:15 PM on Wednesday, July 18. A boy determined to save his father’s failing private detective business enlists the help of his pet dog and parrot…who talk. Together they will try to take down the town’s tyrannical tycoon who’s determined to stop a mansion from being turned into an animal rescue. Rated PG, family movie, plays 1 hr. 26 min.