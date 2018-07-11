By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

Hawkins Handcrafters get to work on Thursday, July 12, from 1-3 PM.

Make and take crafts for our Summer Reading Program are Friday, July 13, from 1-5 PM.

Solar oven S’mores! Use solar energy to make a tasty, sweet treat in a pizza box on Monday, July 16 at the Summer Science STEM program provided by the Black Hawk County Extension Service. Sessions are 1 PM for preschool-2nd grade, and 2 PM for grades 3rd-5th.

Music Grab Bag, the second in our series of Summer Reading Programs, is on Tuesday, July 17, at 6 PM, when Jen Bistline presents a “grab bag” of musical surprises.

Paws, P.I. shows at 1:15 PM on Wednesday, July 18. Rated PG, family movie, plays 1 hr. 26 min.

Play BINGO with us on Thursday, July 19, from 2-4 PM. Have fun and win small prizes!

Music in the Park, made possible by a grant from the Walmart Foundation, is on Thursday, July 19, from 6-8 PM. Bring a picnic supper and your chair, and enjoy music by the group 4 Guys & A Gal. For a donation you can have a dish of ice cream with proceeds benefiting the community project to preserve local history by digitizing The Progress Review. Invite your friends!

Complete crafts any time between 1-5 PM on Friday, July 20, during our Summer Reading Program craft day.

Explore the ways to change speed and direction of moving objects during the roller coaster program on Monday, July 23 at the Summer Science STEM program. Sessions are 1 PM for preschool-2nd grade, and 2 PM for grades 3rd-5th.

The Boys in the Bunkhouse: Servitude and Salvation in the Heartland, by Dan Berry, is the Book Club selection to be discussed on Tuesday, July 24, at 1 PM.

The third in our series of Summer Reading Programs is on Tuesday, July 24, at 6 PM. Experience an Instrument Petting Zoo with band instructor Mike Bistline.

Birds of Paradise is the movie on Wednesday, July 25, at 1:15 PM. Rated PG, animation, plays 1 hr. 22 min.

Adults can Color and Connect on Wednesday, July 25, from 6-8 PM.