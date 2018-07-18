By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

Have fun and win small prizes playing BINGO on Thursday, July 19, from 2-4 PM.

Music in the Park is Thursday, July 19, from 6-8 PM. Bring your chair, and enjoy music by the group 4 Guys & A Gal, provided by a grant from the Walmart Foundation. Local authors will be there to talk about their books, and enjoy our ice cream social, sponsored by Susan Robertson, with proceeds benefiting the community project to preserve local history by digitizing The Progress Review. Invite your friends!

Friday, July 20, is a Summer Reading Program craft day from 1-5 PM.

Explore the ways to change the speed and direction of moving objects during the roller coaster program on Monday, July 23 at the Summer Science STEM program. Sessions are 1 PM for preschool-2nd grade, and 2 PM for grades 3rd-5th.

The Boys in the Bunkhouse: Servitude and Salvation in the Heartland, by Dan Berry, is the Book Club selection for discussion on Tuesday, July 24, at 1 PM.

The third in our series of Summer Reading Programs is on Tuesday, July 24, at 6 PM, Experience an Instrument Petting Zoo with band instructor Mike Bistline. Learn about and explore the wonder of musical instruments with this entertaining auditory and hands-on experience.

Birds of Paradise is the movie on Wednesday, July 25, at 1:15 PM. Rated PG, animation, plays 1 hr. 22 min.

All adults should Color and Connect on Wednesday, July 25, from 6-8 PM.

How many crafts can Handcrafters craft if Handcrafters can craft crafts? Find out on Thursday, July 26, from 1-3 PM.

From 1-5 PM on Friday, July 27, kids can drop in to make crafts at a Friday Summer Reading Program craft day.

Design a Parachute that will take the longest amount of time to hit the ground on Monday, July 30, at the Summer Science STEM program. Sessions are 1 PM for preschool-2nd grade, and 2 PM for grades 3rd-5th.

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 shows at 1:15 PM on Wednesday, August 1. Rated PG, animation/action/adventure, plays 1 hr. 35 min.