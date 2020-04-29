By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

Hawkins Memorial Library is closed to the public until further notice to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to staff and patrons. Staff is available by telephone at 319-342-3025 during limited weekday hours.

You can reserve library materials online for pick up the next work day, including books, DVDs, magazines, and audiobooks. Go to https://www.laportecity.lib.ia.us/, open the catalog tab, login to your account, search the catalog or browse the What’s Hot section, click on titles you’re interested in and place a reserve. Pick up is Monday through Friday from 11 AM to 3 PM, with items placed in the library’s front entry. Make sure your contact information is correct. Please promptly return items you are finished with in the book drop.

Don’t forget the library has more than 4000 DVDs available to checkout. You can reserve them online through our catalog at https://www.laportecity.lib.ia.us/ for pick up the next workday.

Read or listen to the book Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, by J. K. Rowling and join the online discussion on Hawkins Memorial Library’s Facebook page beginning Monday, April 27. A new discussion question will be posted each weekday for ten days to respond to on Facebook at your convenience. All ages are encouraged to participate. We can’t wait to hear from you!

The story book If You Give a Pig a Pancake, by Laura Numeroff has been posted in our front window for your reading entertainment. Swing by the library to read this book when you are out strolling around town. And be sure to check periodically for a new story.