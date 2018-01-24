By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

It is not too late to make merry for National Soup Month in January. The library has plenty of hearty warm-you-up recipes in the cookbooks on our shelves.

On Thursday, January 25, preschoolers will read about snowmen at Story Time. Our snowmen stories start at 10:30 AM.

Hawkins’ Handcrafters meet on Thursday, January 25, from 1-3 PM. January is International Creativity Month, so bring a creative craft or handwork project and enjoy conversing with others on a cold afternoon.

Coming in February…Blind Date with a Book! This is such a lovely event that the library is arranging dates again. Will it be love at first read? Stop in and choose your date beginning February 1.

Groundhogs, bears, and other furry friends will be the reading topics at Story Time on Thursday, February 1. Preschoolers will have fun with animals at 10:30 AM.

Build what you love at LEGORAMA on Tuesday, February 6, from 4-5:30 PM. You can view these masterpieces in our showcase, on a shelf, or see pictures of our builders at work featured on the library Facebook page after each session.

Pigs in Heaven by Barbara Kingsolver is the February Book Club selection. A Native American girl and her adoptive mother have settled in Tucson, Arizona, both trying to overcome their difficult pasts. Register at the library and join this group on Monday, February 19, at 1 PM for the discussion.

The library wants to support our patrons with their educational and career needs, personal interests, and research skills. We now provide 24/7 access to a suite of Gale resources containing everything from periodicals to readers’ advisory and car repair guides. Click on the Gale link on our website at www.laportecity.lib.ia.us to explore this service.