By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

For the month of February the library has lonely books that are single and ready to mingle. Be bold and try a Blind Date with a Book! Choose a display book to take home, unwrap, read, and then enjoy your date.

Read about groundhogs, bunnies and bears, oh my! during Story Time. Preschoolers have fun with animals in winter at 10:30 AM on Thursday, February 1.

Build what you love at LEGORAMA on Tuesday, February 6, from 4-5:30 PM. View these masterpieces in our showcase, on a shelf, or see pictures of our builders at work featured on the library Facebook page.

How do you tell someone you adore them? Create unique and personal cards at our Valentine Making Party: Thursday, February 8 through Wednesday, February 14. We have supplies for you to create a masterpiece of love. All ages are welcome.

Our preschoolers celebrate the day of love in style at Story Time on Thursday, February 8, at 10:30 AM. Children will be busy making valentines, playing Valentine bingo, and listening to Valentine’s Day tales.

We would love to have you join us for Hawkins Handcrafters, 1-3 PM, Thursday, February 8. Bring a craft you adore to work on.

Free practice tests for college exams are available on the library website. LearningExpress college prep tests offer a broad range of practice tests based on official exams such as the ACT, SAT, PSAT/NMSQT, AP, admissions essays, and more. Go to www.laportecity.lib.ia.us and click on LearningExpress 3.0 to start preparing.

There is still time to take part in the library’s Adopt a Book program. Choose a book tag from the tree and pay for the children’s book, we order it, and you receive recognition for your donation with a bookplate placed in that book. Your generosity helps develop young readers in our community.