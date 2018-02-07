By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

Try a Blind Date with a Book in February. Pick up a book from our display and decide if it is a stud or a dud between the covers! Then rate your date: nice, think twice, or no dice, to get your name in our blind date prize drawing.

On Thursday, February 8, preschoolers will love making valentines, playing Valentine BINGO, and listening to Valentine’s Day tales. Celebrate the day of love in style at Story Time beginning at 10:30 AM.

We have oodles of supplies for you to design a Valentine masterpiece at the library’s Valentine Making Party. Create special cards for those you love from Thursday, February 8 through Wednesday, February 14.

Bring a craft you’d love to work on and join us for Hawkins Handcrafters, 1-3 PM, Thursday, February 8.

Preschoolers will have a dino good time reading about dinosaurs on Thursday, February 15. Be at Story Time by 10:30 AM for the adventure!

Wonder is the 1:15 PM movie on Friday, February 16. Wonder tells the incredibly inspiring and heartwarming story of a boy with facial differences who enters fifth grade, attending a mainstream elementary school for the first time. Rated PG, drama/family, plays 1 hr. 53 min.

Pigs in Heaven by Barbara Kingsolver is the Book Club selection for February. A Native American girl and her adoptive mother are trying to overcome their difficult pasts. But when a lawyer for the Cherokee Nation begins to investigate the adoption—their new life together begins to crumble. Register, read, and return to the library for the discussion on Monday, February 19, at 1 PM.

Feeling creative? Need to relax? Drop in for Color and Connect, our adult coloring program, on Tuesday, February 20, from 6-8 PM. Coloring supplies are provided.