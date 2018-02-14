By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

Dinosaurs are always huge fun at Preschool Story Time! Join us for our dino reading adventure at 10:30 AM on Thursday, February 15.

Wonder is the 1:15 PM movie on Friday, February 16. Wonder tells the incredibly inspiring and heartwarming story of a boy with facial differences who enters fifth grade, attending a mainstream elementary school for the first time. Rated PG, drama/family, plays 1 hr. 53 min.

These cold Mondays are perfect for coffee with friends. Drop in from 8-10 AM.

Pigs in Heaven by Barbara Kingsolver is the Book Club selection for February. Register, read, and return to the library for the discussion on Monday, February 19, at 1 PM.

You can Color and Connect at our adult coloring program on Tuesday, February 20, from 6-8 PM. Grab a friend and try this trend. We have all the supplies you need.

Whooo should come to Story Time? Preschoolers can fly to the library at 10:30 AM on Thursday, February 22, and hear stories about owls when we trek to the FFA Historical & Ag Museum for a morning visit.

On Thursday, February 22, from 1-3 PM, Hawkins’ Handcrafters meet. Bring any type of craft or handwork and join others for conversation and inspiration.

You have until the end of February to try a Blind Date with a Book. You pick your date, based only on genre, from our display. Many of our bold blind daters have had love at first read with a new author or series.

Thank you to our Adopt A Book donors. The library has received many delightful children’s books as gifts and to honor family members. Book plates have been placed in those books enabling us to long remember your kindness. What a thoughtful gift to the whole community!

A limited selection of Federal Income Tax forms are now available at the library.