By Jolene Kronschnabel, Library Director

Whooo should come to Story Time? Preschoolers can fly to the library at 10:30 AM on Thursday, February 22, and hear stories about owls when we trek to the FFA Historical & Ag Museum for a morning visit.

We welcome anybody and any craft at Hawkins’ Handcrafters from 1-3 PM on Thursday, February 22.

Free gardening class! Bees and Butterflies: Growing Great Gardens for Pollinators is on Wednesday, February 28, at 6:30 PM. Presented by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and the Black hawk County Master Gardeners.

For the remainder of February the library has lonely books that are single and ready to mingle! Choose a display book to take home, unwrap, and enjoy. Be bold and try a Blind Date with a Book!

Preschoolers will celebrate Dr. Seuss at Story Time on Thursday, March 1, 10:30 AM. Come in for all sorts of Dr. Seuss reading and fun for youngsters!

Lying Awake, by Mark Salzman, is the March Book Club selection. Lying Awake raises salient questions about the power-and price-of faith. Sister John has been electrified by ever more frequent visions of God’s radiance. Yet her visions are accompanied by shattering headaches. When her doctor tells her an illness may be responsible for her gift, Sister John faces a wrenching choice. Register at the library, check out a book, finish reading by the meeting date, and join this group on Monday, March 19, at 1 PM for the discussion.

Designate Hawkins Memorial Library as your favorite charitable organization on AmazonSmile. This is an automatic way to support the library at no cost to you when you shop smile.amazon.com. To choose your charity, sign in to smile.amazon.com, select “Change your Charity” in your account, type Hawkins Memorial Library, and select City of La Porte City. Thank you for your support.