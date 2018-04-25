By Pastor Todd Holman St. Paul United Methodist Church, La Porte City

This past week I heard sketchy details forecasting a snow storm moving towards the Midwest. The preliminary report named the amount at a foot, while others mentioned the possibility of snow mixed with ice. In either case, I am reminded that many years ago this kind of information was received from a very different point of view. In my youth, I placed great hope in the weatherperson’s reports. I loved the snow. The thought of snow forts, and snow ball fights, or sledding and the many other joyous things that came with snow was exhilarating as a child. Perhaps the greatest joy was the anticipation that school would be canceled and replaced with a day of fun.

However, having grown up (at least a little bit) the news of heavy snowfall carries with it much more ‘weight’ in my thinking. Instead of playtime, my thoughts now drift to the safety of others. Whether traveling, or working to remove snow from pathways and walkways, it can become quite dangerous to many people. Deeper concerns and prayers move toward people who don’t receive an income on snow days, recognizing it affects their livelihoods. It is amazing having hindsight and understanding how things change in our lives through our behavior and thinking as we grow older. My faith and hope simply existed to benefit my own harmless fun. Fortunately, in our faith we gain wisdom through maturity as God continues to transform us into His image.

In 1 Corinthians 13, Paul speaks of the depth of love from a godly perspective. As he nears the end of the passage he begins to speak about maturity. When I was a child I spoke like a child, I thought like a child, I reasoned like a child; when I became an adult I put an end to childish ways. Growing into maturity is not stating that all of the above things about youth and playing in the snow are bad things. Maturity has more to do with changing our perspective and broadening our point of view to see things as God leads us to see them.

Paul is talking about more serious issues of defining love, and the selflessness that comes from this great gift of God. Rather than seeking selfish desires, or gain from others without reciprocation, we gain new perspective to give and seek to help others receive God’s grace in their lives.

This writing leads to one of the most famous statements on growth and awareness in Christian faith. But now abide faith, hope, love these three; but the greatest of these is love. The selflessness of love moves us to new heights in awareness and compassion for others, and it is through this we begin to experience what identifies as, “having the mind of Christ.” Faith, hope, and love are God’s possessions He offers to us, and in turn moves us to wholeheartedly share with others.

May God bless you in this seemingly never-ending winter season through the joy of childhood into faithful maturity as brothers and sisters in Christ.