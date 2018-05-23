Even when an army is deployed against me, I do not fear. Even when war is imminent, I remain confident. I have asked the LORD for one thing—this is what I desire! I want to live in the LORD’s house all the days of my life, so I can gaze at the splendor of the LORD and contemplate in his temple.

-Psalm 27:3-4 (NET)

On Memorial Day we remember and give thanks for the men and women of our nation who have died while serving in the United States military. Trusting in the promise of resurrection to eternal life through Jesus Christ, we commend these brothers and sisters to God’s care, where rest eternal is granted them, and light perpetual shines upon them. Together we offer a prayer of thankfulness for their sacrifice in defense of our rights, freedoms, and safety.

We also mourn with those who have lost loved ones in active duty—those who still carry the burden of grief with them every day. In the Evangelical Lutheran Worship hymnal there is a prayer during funeral services that I would like to share with all who grieve this Memorial Day:

Merciful God, you heal the broken in heart and bind up the wounds of the afflicted. Strengthen us in our weakness, calm our troubled spirits, and dispel our doubts and fears. In Christ’s rising from the dead, you conquered death and opened the gates to everlasting life. Renew our trust in you that by the power of your love we shall one day be brought together again with our sisters and brothers. Grant this, we pray, through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.

-Evangelical Lutheran Worship, pg. 285

The psalmist’s desire, as written in the verses above, was, “…to live in the Lord’s house all the days of my life, so I can gaze at the splendor of the Lord and contemplate in his temple.” Being in the presence of God, and training his mind to ponder all of God’s glorious deeds, were his sources of confidence even during the threat of war. Even in the face of enemies and armies, God’s presence dispelled his fear. For our men and women in the armed forces today we pray that God’s presence will likewise provide confidence, and that knowledge of God’s deeds may dispel fears. And for each of us, as we face our own fears and doubts, we trust that God is with us as well. God is surely with you, even when the odds are against you.

May God be with you and bless you as we observe Memorial Day, and may God hold near those whom we have lost in service to our nation.