By Pastor Mike Ashman Zion Lutheran Church – Jubilee, rural La Porte City

Dear Friends,

Recently I found myself in the emergency room of a local hospital – nothing serious. But the people there were simply caring and wonderful; they treated everyone with dignity and respect while trying to get the diagnosis. They offered a treatment (mine was a change in diet) with understanding and hope. I cannot say that I enjoyed my visit, but I thank God for people and places that care.

Whenever I visit people in the hospital, I always remember two additional principles. First, I treat all the staff with respect – always remembering to say “Thank You” for their hard, diligent work. Having family in the medical field, I know of their work schedules and duties. Secondly, when I say a prayer with a patient, I include the doctors, nurses and staff in our prayers, remembering that they are truly a gift from God.

I always consider God to be the great healer in so many ways. But I also remember a wise surgeon who stated, “We may do the surgery, but the healing is in the hands of God.” For me, this statement puts things in perspective. God surrounds us with people who are gifted with care and compassion. Please remember these wonderful folks in your prayer and praise.