By Pastor Mike Ashman Zion Lutheran Church – Jubilee, rural La Porte City

Dear Friends,

Every time I look at my right hand, I see a couple of square marks just above my wrist. A few years back while working in fast food, I was cleaning a panini press when the cover landed on top of my handing searing its’ marks into my flesh. As a diabetic, I have learned that I do not heal well – so my body carries many scars from where my cat scratched my arm to where I recently walked through the raspberry bushes. Some are reminders of mistakes I have made. Others are reminders of my humanity, like the scars from my cancer surgery.

And then there are the scars that cannot be seen, the ones that linger in the heart and souls of many. Even when they start to heal, we pick at the scabs so that we can once again feel the pain, perhaps relive the memory. Sometimes we hold on to these old wounds like battle scars, proudly bearing them. These scars are the most dangerous as it means that process of forgiveness has not been completed. Old wounds from days past – family struggles, painful memories filled with grief and anxiety – the type that create ulcers, not only in the stomach, but in the fabric of the soul where they fester and weep.

In my line of work, I have seen the divisive work of sin as it tears apart families, churches and communities. Forgiving is not the same process as forgetting; forgiving involves letting go and giving over all that separates us. We still bear the scars; they will never leave. We know where they are and we do not hide from them. Each of one them has a story to tell, but with God’s love, with the scars of both hands and feet we can experience forgiveness, both for ourselves and others.