By Pastor Mike Ashman Zion Lutheran Church – Jubilee, Rural La Porte City

Dear Friends,

I lost one of my heroes this past weekend. Fred Meuser died of complications following surgery. To me, Fred was one of the most remarkable people that I have ever met. I remember the first time I visited Trinity Seminary in Columbus, OH.

Even though I had been through college, I was still a small-town person. Needless to say, the trip through Columbus was filled with wrong turns, dead ends and scary moments in traffic. Upon arrival, this kindly “older” gentleman greeted our group. He then proceeded to show us all around the seminary, giving us a personal guided tour. He then led us to the registration table where he bid us farewell, followed by the words, “By the way, my name is Fred Meuser, I am the president here.”

In our world of AI and apps, I feel that somewhere along the line we have lost our sense of community. We come together in cases of emergency and celebrations, but all too often we see just faces passing in the crowd. No smiles, no recognition, no names – followed by tweets and blank stares.

I still recall a time when people like Fred built a sense of community even amid constant change. Students arriving, other graduating. Rules changes about financial aid. An ever-changing church. With a caring faculty and staff, that sense of community held strong. Professors ate lunch with first year students. People were more than just faces and names – profiles of future pastors and bishops. We had a real sense of community that almost every student missed the moment they left.

I have carried that gift with me wherever I have been a pastor and will continue to do so. Fred’s gift is one of the reasons why I find myself at kitchen tables, nursing homes and softball games. Community takes work; it takes commitment; it takes time. Community means working together and for each other. I can only hope that I can one day be remembered with a longing memory and tear-filled eyes.