By Pastor Todd Holman St. Paul United Methodist Church, La Porte City

Brothers and sisters do not hold your faith in our glorious Lord Jesus Christ with an attitude of personal favoritism. (James 2:1 NASB)

If you show partiality, you are committing sin and are convicted by the law as transgressors. (James 2:9 NASB)

One year I was leading a class of nine students through confirmation. Every time I talked with one of the students out of ear shot of the others, I always ended the conversation telling that person they were my favorite. By the end of the year, each one of them boasted to the rest of the class expressing that they were my favorite student. When they all figured out that I had said it to each of them they started to push me to identify if I really did have a favorite amongst them. I explained to them that I wasn’t lying when I told them what I did, and that equally they really all were my favorites. The real question we eventually discussed is, should we hold people in favoritism? Also, should we desire to be favorites in competition with others?

In the first fourteen verses in chapter 2 of James’ epistle, he discusses the dangers of ranking people in our relationships. The first verse simply reminds us that God doesn’t play favorites. We must never forget that Christ took the lowest form to benefit all of humanity. James informs us briefly that our special attention seeks to pursue those people who tend to have more affluence than others. For instance, if a well-to-do person enters our sanctuary for worship, we will offer more welcoming attention. And when someone who is not dressed well, or displays a lack of social skills, we will shy away and leave them isolated. James reminds us that if we identify that we are doing this then we must ask ourselves, ‘why?’

One of the greater threats of showing partiality in today’s world is in relationship with our own comforts. It is difficult and challenging to spend time with people who think and act differently then we do. However, James tells us that we have an intentional motivation to relate to all kinds of people, and its because of the message we are given to share. He names it the Royal Law (2:8) by which we are commanded to love our neighbor as ourselves. Even if we do all other things and fail at this, we are named guilty according to God’s judgment. I hope this inspires you to take some time to examine the various people that come in and out of your life. If we can truly discern that God loves all and has invited all to receive Him, perhaps we can see beyond our own personalities and wants and desires, and truly appreciate and build relationships with those who are different than us. In the end it is those who are rich in faith that truly benefit and are beneficial to others.