By Christopher Simon

“If anyone, then, knows the good they ought to do and doesn’t do it, it is sin for them.” —James 4:17 NIV

When Silence Is Sinful

While it is often wise to keep our opinions to ourselves and resist the urge to tell others what we think, there are times when it is wrong to remain silent. When those who are helpless or unable to speak for themselves are being intentionally harmed or taken advantage of, those who can speak up and help have a duty to do so. This principle is often enshrined in the law, for instance the laws which protect children usually require that anyone who knows that achild is being harmed has a duty to report it.

People at the beginning and end of life and without access to the levers of power in their society often lack the ability to protect themselves and should be protected by those around them. The prophets of the Bible often took up the cause of the helpless: “Learn to do right; seek justice. Defend the oppressed.Take up the cause of the fatherless; plead the case of the widow.”(Isaiah 1:17 NIV)

In the world today we see many cases of ethnic or religious minorities being persecuted, from Christians in parts of the Mid-East to Muslims in countries like Myanmar. Our tribal instincts often bring out the worst in us, and good people of all faiths should stand up for the basic human rights of all God’s children. Standing up to bullies and tyrants takes courage and there is no guarantee that you won’t be the bully’s next target, but doing the right thing sometimes has a high cost.