By Christopher Simon

Three Blessings

“Praise the Lord, my soul, and forget not all his benefits.” ~ Psalm 103:2 NIV

Modern psychology often confirms ancient wisdom. Much of the advice that has been empirically verified by the field of Positive Psychology echoes ancient philosophers, including the wisdom of the Bible. One

of the clearest examples of this is the advice to be thankful and count your blessings.

Researchers at the Positive Psychology Center at Penn have confirmed that the simple exercise of writing down three things that went well at the end of each day will improve the quality of your life. You will feel less depressed simply by focusing on the positive things in life, and by thinking about why things went well you set the stage for a more positive future.

One easy way to do this is to start a journal, or even just start a document on your computer. You might title this journal or document “Three Blessings,” or “Three Good Things” if you want a more secular title, and then simply list the three good things that happened to you (or which you did) and answer the question why for each one. The question as to why it happened is important because it forces us to reflect on the causes of these good things and helps us to repeat them.