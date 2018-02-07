By Pastor Mike Ashman Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Jubilee

The steadfast love of the LORD never ceases, his mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning; great is your faithfulness. “The LORD is my portion,” says my soul, “therefore I will hope in him.” ~ Lamentations 3:22-24

Dear Friends,

Being the hopeless romantic, February always held out hope for me. But as I get older, the sands of time have slowly taken some of those romantic notions from me. With my schedule and my work, I have more than enough on my table. Some people would say that I don’t need the distraction, others would say that the distraction would be good for me.

With Ash Wednesday falling on Valentine’s Day (or the other way around), what if we would envision God as being a hopeless romantic. God has an endless love for people, a love that most times does get a response. But God does not give up – God simply keeps on loving. As people of God, we can see God’s Valentine’s card coming either by way of the Bible or in the person of Jesus Christ. Either way, God keeps reaching out to people.

In reality God is hope-filled and hope-filling. With Ash Wednesday, we are reminded that God never gives up on us. Maybe there is still hope, even for my notions of romance. Like the legacy of Jimmy Valvano, we are reminded, “Don’t give up. Don’t ever give up.”

God never will.