By Pastor Mike Ashman, Zion Lutheran Church, Jubilee

“Come to me, all you that are weary and are carrying heavy burdens, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn from me; for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.”

~ Matthew 11: 28-30

Dear Friends,

Recently I took a week up in the Twin Cities- St. Paul and Minneapolis. In preparation, I spent the better part of a couple of days getting prepared, packing all the necessities including some food and way too many snacks. I needed to have clothes for each day. I prepared my medications. I made sure my vehicle was ready for the trip. Whenever I make a journey, I always prepare.

Now imagine that we go on a journey where the opposite would be true – a journey where we give things away – a journey where the actual preparation is the journey itself. This for me is the sum total of the season of Lent. As we travel with our savior toward his cross, we find that we can hand things over to him that have troubled us, maybe for the last few days, months or even years.. These are burdens that carry that weigh down our hearts and souls that make our life miserable – the little gripes, the pet peeves, or the family discord.

In an act of faith, we place all these and whatever else bothers us into the hands of a God who has shoulders that can bear any load. The same shoulders that bore the cross carries all our griefs and burdens along with the weight of the world.With every passing day of Lent, find a way of letting go. Small things. Big matters. Problems of every shape and size. At the journey we will find the only thing that really matters – God’s love.