By Pastor Mike Ashman, Zion Lutheran Church, Jubilee

Romans 8 “For in hope we were saved. Now hope that is seen is not hope. For who hopes for what is seen? But if we hope for what we do not see, we wait for it with patience.”

Dear Friends,

About a year ago, we visited the big town of Jubilee in expectation of the call I received as being a pastor. It was February. But the weather was simply delightful. The people made us feel at home. We inspected the house, imagining where things may go, how the rooms would be used. My 87-year-old mother claimed the only bedroom on the first floor – plus it had an adjoining bathroom – making the space perfect for her. I had visions and ideas, as did the church members. We had hope for a shared ministry to these communities.

Paul writing to the Romans spoke to the life of faith. Some people thought they had made this already; they took the life of faith to be more of a destination than a journey, a lifelong quest. They consider their relationship with Jesus a “been there, done that” proposition. They have sealed the deal with their baptism and now can get on with the rest of their lives.

To me, faith has been more of a path, a struggle, and unending quest. When I think I have everything figured out, God throws me a nice curveball. All too often I swing and miss. I do not give up. With God’s help I continue down the path of faith – always looking ahead with faith and hope.